Iggy Pop heads lineup for 2017’s Punk Rock Bowling in downtown Las Vegas

Get ready for a 70-year-old man to doff his shirt and show the young’uns (i.e. anyone under 60) how it’s done.

Punk forefather Iggy Pop leads the first slew of bands announced for the 19th incarnation of the annual Punk Rock Bowling fest, which takes place May 26-29 downtown.

Joining Pop on next year’s festival bill are SoCal bro punks Pennywise and British oi! favorites Cock Sparrer, both of whom have headlined PRB in the past, as well as Brit crust-punk pioneers Discharge, New Jersey’s melodic hardcore lifers Bouncing Souls, rockers Plague Vendor, ska-punks The Interrupters and others.

More bands will be announced at later date, including numerous club shows.

Tickets are $50 per day, $95 for a three-day general admission pass and $300 for three-day VIP tickets. Get them at www.punkrockbowling.com.

