Posted 

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

8200195_web1_berryweb_8200195.jpg
Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry performs during the Bal de la Rose in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

8200195_web1_2017-03-18t223152z_1_lynxmped2h0kf-orvpe_rtroptp_3_people-us-people-chuckberry_8200195.jpg
Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry performs during the Bal de la Rose in Monte Carlo March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

8200195_web1_2017-03-18t223152z_1_lynxmped2h0kg_rtroptp_3_spain_8200195.jpg
Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry performs during a concert in Burgos, northern Spain, November 25, 2007 REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

8200195_web1_2017-03-18t223305z_2074335546_rc16f7d39ac0_rtrmadp_3_people-chuckberry_8200195.jpg
Chuck Berry performs at Virgin Mobile Festival in Baltimore, Maryland August 9, 2008. REUTERS/Bill Auth/File Photo

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

8200195_web1_2017-03-18t223417z_2108769076_rc1ba66f50c0_rtrmadp_3_people-chuckberry_8200195.jpg
Chuck Berry performs at Virgin Mobile Festival, Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland August 9, 2008. REUTERS/Bill Auth/File Photo

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

8200195_web1_2017-03-18t223905z_488055458_rc13b1f10f40_rtrmadp_3_people-chuckberry_8200195.jpg
Bruce Springsteen and Chuck Berry perform "Johnny B. Good" to open The Concert for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame September 2, 1995 at Cleveland Stadium. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ST. LOUIS — Chuck Berry, the rock ‘n’ roll founder who defined its joy and rebellion in “Johnny B. Goode” and other classics, has died in St. Charles County, Missouri, west of St. Louis. He was 90.

St. Charles county police say they responded to a medical emergency Saturday afternoon and found Berry unresponsive. He could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

Berry hit the Top 10 in 1955 with “Maybellene” and went on to influence generations of musicians. Among his other hits were “Johnny B. Goode” and “Roll Over Beethoven.”

Berry performed in Las Vegas in April 2010 at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender at The Orleans.

Review-Journal music writer Jason Bracelin described Berry, then 83, playing a parking lot full of fans, delivering standards such as “You Never Can Tell” and “Memphis, Tennessee.”

Review-Journal editor Matthew Crowley contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 