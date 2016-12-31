More than 80,000 New Year’s Eve fireworks will light up the Las Vegas Strip

Less than 36 hours before 330,000-some raucous revelers pack the Strip to ring in New Year’s Day 2017, about 50 pyrotechnicians worked in near silence on seven Las Vegas resort rooftops to finish assembling the evening’s dazzling centerpiece.

Wearing beanies and jackets to fend off the cold, they spent Friday morning and afternoon wiring hundreds of black mortars that will launch more than 80,000 fireworks.

“My priority and the other guys’ is to get every shell in the air. When you don’t have 100 percent it’s kind of disappointing,” said Henry Herman, a pyrotechnician who’s been working on the display 10 hours a day since Tuesday. “This is the biggest show in the country, so I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but here. … New York is nice, but the fireworks are not even close to being what they are here.”

Fireworks By Grucci is coordinating the show for the 10th year in a row.

It will kick off with a 10-second countdown before midnight as fireworks are launched from progressively higher points on the Stratosphere tower. The real show begins when 2016 ends.

Pyrotechnics will explode between 200 and 300 feet above Aria, Caesars Palace, MGM Grand, Planet Hollywood Resort, Treasure Island and The Venetian.

“Every rooftop is linked together, so at the magic moment of the midnight hour, every rooftop will be in unison,” said Scott Cooper, director of business development for Fireworks by Grucci. “If you’re kind of situated in the middle of the Strip it will definitely be a 360(-degree) event.”

The show will last last 8 minutes, 1 second and cost an estimated $500,000.

The theme is “Vegas Rocks” and will include synchronized music for viewers who download a free smartphone app, available for both iPhone and Android devices through a search for “Fireworks by Grucci.”

The event celebrates some of Las Vegas’ long-standing entertainers and pay tribute to iconic artists who died in 2016, including Prince and David Bowie.

Silky gold shell fireworks will rain down during Celine Dion’s “These Are Special Times,” red-tipped comets will adorn a remix of Bowie’s “Let’s Dance,” and fireworks will spell out the title of Clint Holmes’ “L.V.” in giant, multi-colored letters.

Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” will close out the show.

The show will go on rain or shine, said Michael Mack, vice president of marketing for Las Vegas Events. It will only be delayed if there are winds “consistently” above 10 mph.

“Rain is not a delay factor, only wind, and the forecast is looking really good,” he said. “This will be our 17th show of America’s Party, and we haven’t had a cancellation yet.”

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477- 3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.