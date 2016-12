New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas isn’t complete with fireworks display.

The annual “America’s Party” fireworks extravaganza on the Strip will go off at midnight from the rooftops of Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood Resort, MGM Grand, Aria, Treasure Island, The Venetian and Stratosphere.

Lake Las Vegas will also have its annual fireworks display starting at midnight at MonteLago Village.

Downtown, The Plaza will also have a fireworks display at midnight.