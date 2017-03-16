St. Patricks Day parties in Las Vegas

Deck yourself out in green, throw on your Riverdance shoes and attempt your best Irish accent. (Maybe skip the last one.) St. Patrick’s Day is taking over Las Vegas. Here are the parties not to miss.

The Plaza Hotel and Casino St. Patrick’s Day party will start at 7 p.m. on Friday under the Plaza’s dome. Guests can enjoy free entertainment, music by DJ Jacob Savage and a live performance by local band Glass Pools. St. Patrick’s Day-inspired drinks will be served. The party will culminate with green fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

The O’Sheas Bloq Party starts at noon Friday with a parade along The Linq Promenade and continues well past sunset, when you can see the High Roller observation wheel and the Linq Promenade’s dancing fountain all lit up in green.

The Fremont Street Experience party starts at 11 a.m., with live bands on three stages. (If you can’t make it Friday, some of the Irish bands stick around through Sunday). The Las Vegas Firefighters Benefit Association march starts outside the Golden Gate at noon and ends up at a Third Street block party outside the Downtown Grand. The Plaza will feature green fireworks at 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday bring the Celtic Feis back to New York-New York with Irish bands on the Brooklyn Bridge from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday; admission starts at $10 for those 21 and older.

Ri Ra at Mandalay Place will feature Irish entertainment, traditional Irish cuisine and more, through Sun. On Fri., the event will feature live music, giveaways, Irish dancers, an Irish bagpiper and a special menu.

The Las Vegas Firefighters Benefit Association’s annual celebration and firefighter challenge will begin with a parade featuring the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Local 1285 Honor Guard and Pipes & Drums alongside other Las Vegas Valley Pipes and Drums Corps starting at noon Fri. at Fremont Street Experience’s Main Stage. The firefighter games will follow the parade. lvfba.com