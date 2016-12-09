This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Grandtheft

Start the weekend with Canadian DJ Grandtheft on Friday at Surrender Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. If you like what you hear from the producer-songwriter, he spins again Thursday at Intrigue Nightclub. Doors open at 10 p.m. General admission for each night starts at $20 for women and $30 for men (surrendernightclub.com and intriguevegas.com).

Dee Jay Silver

Spend the last two nights of National Finals Rodeo week at Dee Jay Silver’s Country Club After-Party at the MGM Grand. The event runs from midnight to 2 a.m. in the Gold Buckle Zone at the MGM Grand Conference Center. There is no cover (mgmgrand.com/nfr).

Easton Corbin

Rodeo Vegas at The Mirage ends with performances by Easton Corbin and Daryle Singletary on Saturday. Live music starts at 9 p.m. at The Mirage sports book. Admission is free (rodeovegas.com).

Bad Santa Party

Tao Nightclub will host its annual Bad Santa Party on Thursday with a DJ set by Jerzy. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. inside The Venetian, with an open bar for locals from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. The party will feature a Bad Santa photo booth and a Santa’s Naughtiest Helper contest with a $5,000 cash prize. Tickets are $15 for women and $25 for men (taolasvegas.com).

UNLV parties

On Friday, Light Nightclub is hosting a tip-off party for the Duke-UNLV basketball game. Anderson Hunt, Moses Scurry and Brian Davis will host the after-party Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. each night at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).