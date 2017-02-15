Red Carpet Report: Channing Tatum’s vodka, Steve Wynn’s luxury yacht, Vegas Golden Knights, Johnny Depp

Fans of Channing Tatum’s “Magic Mike” cannot wait until his male burlesque revue opens at The Hard Rock Hotel here March 30. Tickets have been selling faster than (beef)cakes. But you don’t have to wait another six weeks to have a drink with the hunk in Club Domina.

Channing’s just-released vodka comes from our not-so-far-away neighbors at Grand Teton Distillery in Driggs, Idaho. Channing has named his vodka Born and Bred, and he says that the glacial water from the Grand Teton Mountains is unspoiled.

And the potatoes are Idaho’s best, of course! Channing is no stranger to the cocktail and nightlife business. He opened his restaurant and bar Saints & Sinners in The French Quarter in New Orleans in 2012.

LUXURY YACHT

One of the newest super-yachts to sail the seven seas is Steve Wynn’s Aquarius, which was unveiled today in the new edition of Architectural Digest. It’s a massive, 300-foot floating palace with photos posted on Facebook by Nils Van Houts.

Steve’s design chief, Roger Thomas, collaborated with him on the design that includes panoramic views through oversized windows, high ceilings and open floor plan incorporating hospitality principles the two men have cultivated over three decades in the hotel industry here.

The stunning yacht features 1,047 LED architectural lighting fixtures. And why is it named Aquarius? The sign is the 11th in the astrological zodiac and covers Jan. 19-Feb. 18. Steve was born on Jan. 27, 1942.

AROUND THE CLOCK

T-Mobile Arena next Tuesday will stay open 24 hours as our new hockey team Vegas Golden Knights hosts an open house for fans and prospective ticket holders. It will run from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Season ticket members and prospective buyers will be able to view the arena from their seats, tour the facility and participate in interactive programming.

Fans also will have the opportunity to win tickets to the Golden Knights’ 2017-18 home opener. Additionally, CBS Radio Las Vegas will be on location there broadcasting several shows from a mix of stations live from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Our city is open 24 hours a day, so it is only appropriate that we hold a 24-hour event of our own, especially for our fans who may work in the three-shift hospitality industry,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz in an email. He’ll give away one pair of tickets to the home opener every hour.

FLIPPING IS TRENDING

Housing flips in Las Vegas made up more than 10 percent of all sales in 2016. Nationally, flipping is at its highest level since 2006. On March 1, real-estate mogul Sidney Torres will premiere “The Deed” on CNBC in a docuseries with an unflinching look at how fortunes can be made in the unpredictable and cutthroat world of real-estate flipping.

The self-made millionaire uses the first four episodes to help pull struggling real-estate investors out of potential financial collapse. Incidentally, I’ve become hooked on the new Fox series “APB” on Monday nights.

“APB” is based on successful Sidney’s crime-fighting app now in use in New Orleans where he helped the cleanup effort after Hurricane Katrina and assisted in the rebound of The French Quarter.

INTERNATIONAL FILMMAKERS

Johnny Depp fans can hardly wait for his return to the mega-hit “The Pirates of the Caribbean” film franchise as swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow. The latest installment, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” arrives in theaters May 26.

Its Norwegian directors, Joachim Ronning and Esen Sandberg, who began their careers making military propaganda videos for The Norwegian Army, will be honored first here at CinemaCon of The National Association of Theater Owners on March 27 at Caesars Palace. It is expected that Johnny will present them with the International Filmmakers of the Year Award.

SHOTGUN WEDDING

It’s still not too late to get married tonight if romance and true love steal your heart this Valentine’s Day, and Wayne Newton has an extraordinary offer at his gorgeous 52-acre estate Casa de Shenandoah. An ordained minister is on the estate grounds to conduct a 20-minute shotgun wedding ceremony, and Wayne has set out champagne and cake.

A photographer is standing by to snap photos, and the reception accommodates 10 of your friends. It’s the first time Wayne has permitted an insider’s glimpse of the singer’s life with a tour of the property that has been his home for more than four decades. You have only a few hours left before the shotgun fires no more!

STAR SURVEILLANCE

Pro wrestler Chris Jericho went directly from his bout at the first-ever broadcast of “WWE Monday Night Raw” at T-Mobile Arena for steaks at STK at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

And Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate and free agent Jimmy Clausen, formerly of The Carolina Panthers, were with friends on the VIP third floor of Topgolf at MGM Grand for Golden’s combined bachelor and bachelorette party.

Click here for tips on Tonight and Tomorrow in Las Vegas.