Share the love this Valentine’s Day with a free billboard message

If you want to get your valentine something more than a typical greeting card, why not go with the high-tech alternative?

Adomni, a Las Vegas technology startup, is offering 10 minutes of free ad space on three digital billboards to help locals share their love this Valentine’s Day.

To reserve the billboard, locals can visit adomni.com/valentine to select one of four graphic templates and customize the billboard’s message.

Las Vegans can choose from one of three billboards located on the Strip, in front of UNLV and near the airport, on which the Valentine’s Day message will display once per minute for 7.5 seconds throughout a selected 10-minute block.

The Valentine’s Day billboard messages will be visible from midnight through 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Adomni launched in July 2016, and one company executive calls it “the Airbnb of billboard media.”

“We wanted to give Las Vegas locals and potential customers a chance to express their love in a widely viewed way, especially at this time of year when there’s been so much negativity,” says Joanna Bensimon, sales and marketing manager at Adomni.

“It’s an opportunity for us to get our name out and also for people to spread love, so we hope that we’ll get a lot of people reserving the billboard messages for Valentine’s Day.”

