This week’s 5 best bets for Vegas entertainment

Katt Williams

A lot of people are hoping 2017 turns out better than the previous year. Comedian Katt Williams has to be near the top of that list, after a year of legal troubles that ended with three years of probation for assaulting a woman in a restaurant in July. If tragedy fuels comedy, then Williams will have a lot to discuss at 9 p.m. Friday at the Park Theater. Tickets are $57.41 to $250; call 800-745-3000.

Hannibal Buress

How cool is Hannibal Buress? So many ways to quantify that, but one is that he’s willing to do his stand-up in a locals-oriented joint out of the tourist flow and with a capacity below his usual drawing power. That would be Fremont Country Club, 601 E. Fremont St., where Buress performs at 10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $31 before fees, at smashmagazine.com or ticketfly.com.

John Waite

Only a week into the new year and already “Missing You”? John Waite, whose voice and touring proved more durable than some of the movies his songs are heard in — “Vision Quest,” “About Last Night,” “Days of Thunder” — sings at the Golden Nugget at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets $20.71 to $118.81; call 866-946-5336.

Tenors of Rock

So much was made of the hair and the spandex, we often overlooked the voice. But just after the closing of “Rock of Ages” come the Tenors of Rock, a vocal quintet giving the big-voice treatment to rock favorites. Be the first on your block to see the resident production at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Harrah’s Las Vegas. Tickets are $38.15 to $107.91; call 702-777-2782.

Burton Cummings

You don’t have to Guess Who is in a classic Canadian band if you stick with the singer who voiced “American Woman,” “No Time,” “These Eyes” and other hits. Cummings returns to The Orleans on the heels of his 69th birthday (which was Dec. 21) at 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Tickets are $43.55 to $65.35; call 800-745-3000.