Don’t miss ‘Puppy Bowl’ this weekend

‘Puppy Bowl XIII’

Sure, there’s that other game. But admit it: Deep down you’d rather be watching Lil Tarzan and Peanut, both of whom were rescued by the Nevada SPCA, compete in “Puppy Bowl XIII” (noon Sunday, Animal Planet).

‘24: Legacy’

It’s a new day, and a new hero, as Corey Hawkins (“Straight Outta Compton”) stars alongside Jimmy Smits in “24: Legacy” (7:30 p.m. Sunday, Fox).

‘Santa Clarita Diet’

The lives of married real estate agents (Timothy Olyphant, Drew Barrymore) are turned upside down when she becomes a zombie in the dark comedy “Santa Clarita Diet” (Friday, Netflix).

‘Legion’

Diagnosed as schizophrenic as a child, David Haller (Dan Stevens, “Downton Abbey”) begins coming to terms with the fact that he may be a mutant in “Legion” (10 p.m. Wednesday, FX).

‘APB’

When his best friend is murdered, an engineer (Justin Kirk, “Weeds”) spends millions of dollars to turn Chicago’s troubled 13th District into a private police force in “APB” (9 p.m. Monday, Fox).