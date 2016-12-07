Mysterious Las Vegan chosen for The Bachelor

A mysterious 29-year-old doula from Las Vegas is among the 30 women who’ll be chasing technology salesman Nick Viall when “The Bachelor” returns at 8 p.m. Jan. 2 on ABC.

“Liz is the woman with a past — with Nick. What is she hiding and what is her end game?” an ABC press release breathlessly asks.

And before you go Googling, DONA International, the world’s largest doula certifying organization, which hasn’t certified any Lizes or Elizabeths in Nevada, defines a doula as “a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and informational support to a mother before, during and shortly after childbirth to help her achieve the healthiest, most satisfying experience possible.”

While you wait to figure out what she’s hiding and what her end game is, here’s a little more about Liz — including the fact that she picks her nose and would be “very happy” if she never had to kill someone — from her “Bachelor” questionnaire:

Height: 5’4”

Tattoos: Yes — a fish, flower, arrow, tree, another tree, a saying, a star, another saying. They are on my sides, left foot, left wrist, right finger and back.

All-time favorite movies: “Man on Fire,” “Bridesmaids,” “Brokedown Palace”

What are five things you can’t live without? Coconut oil, floss, music, fresh air and my Bible

What is your greatest achievement to date? Helping my sister birth my niece, Grace. I got to be her doula and cut her umbilical cord.

If I never had to ______, I would be very happy. Kill someone

What’s the most embarrassing thing you listen to? I am not embarrassed of anything I listen to and I openly am a Belieber.

What’s your guiltiest pleasure of any kind? Picking my nose while driving. I can’t help it and for some reason it’s always in my car.

What is your least favorite sport, why? Golf — it’s boring and angers me.

If you could be any fruit or vegetable, which one would you be? A grape so I would get better with age.