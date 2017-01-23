‘SNL’ suspends writer after her tweet about Trump’s youngest son

LOS ANGELES — NBC suspended Katie Rich, a writer on the staff of “Saturday Night Live,” after she tweeted a joke about President Trump’s youngest son, Barron, on the day of his inauguration.

NBC declined to offer any sort of official comment on the matter, but a person familiar with the situation said Rich had been “suspended indefinitely” after making a joke about Barron Trump and predicting he would become “this country’s first homeschool shooter.” Many Twitter users cast aspersion on the effort, which was subsequently deleted.

Rich’s name did not appear in the credits on the most recent original broadcast of “Saturday Night Live,” which aired on NBC Saturday.

On Monday, Rich tweeted an apology: “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry.” On the program, she is known for working on “Weekend Update.”

“Saturday Night Live” has come under scrutiny this season as it features a popular impression of the nation’s new President. Alec Baldwin has sparked President Trump to critique the program after several broadcasts this season. Baldwin will host the show for the 17th time on Feb. 11.