This week’s 5 best bets for what to watch

‘Frank & Lola’

The made-in-Vegas Sundance success story “Frank & Lola,” which focuses on the dark love story between a chef (Michael Shannon) and a much younger clothing designer (Imogen Poots), opens Friday at the Palms and on video on demand.

‘Star’

Three young women desperate for singing stardom head to Atlanta to make their dreams come true in “Star” (9 p.m. Wednesday, Fox), from “Empire” co-creator Lee Daniels.

Rolling Stones

If you, like many of us, missed the Rolling Stones when they were in town, catch their 2016 Latin America tour on the big screen. See “The Rolling Stones Ole Ole Ole” at 8 p.m. Monday at The Orleans, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.

‘From Here to Eternity’

Frank Sinatra and Montgomery Clift costarred in “From Here to Eternity,” but all anyone seems to remember is that beach kiss between Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr. See it at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at Cannery, The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.

‘Luna Petunia’

Cirque du Soleil ventures into the world of animated preschool programming with “Cirque du Soleil Junior — Luna Petunia: Season 1” (Friday, Netflix).