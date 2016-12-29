This week’s 5 best TV shows worth watching

‘Sherlock’

Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) returns to England as Doctor Watson (Martin Freeman) and his wife, Mary (Amanda Abbington), prepare for parenthood in the fourth season of “Sherlock” (9 p.m. Sunday, PBS).

‘The New Celebrity Apprentice’

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes over the boardroom, and Vince Neil competes on behalf of Keep Memory Alive benefiting the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, on “The New Celebrity Apprentice” (8 p.m. Sunday, NBC).

‘Bones’

“Bones” (9 p.m. Tuesday, Fox), which seemingly has been on the air since at least the mid-1980s, kicks off its final, 12-episode season.

‘Nashville’

After a surprise cancellation by ABC, “Nashville” (9 p.m. Thursday, CMT) moves to its new home with a two-hour premiere.

‘Lethal Weapon’ movies

If you’ve been watching Fox’s TV version — or even if you haven’t — you can binge on the original Riggs and Murtaugh as all four “Lethal Weapon” movies come to Hulu on Sunday.