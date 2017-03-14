Bellagio Conservatory transformed into Japanese tea garden for spring — PHOTOS

Envisioned and brought to life by renowned event designer Ed Libby and the Bellagio Horticulture team, the Japanese-inspired spring display will take visitors on a journey of the senses.

Featuring a stunning 35-foot floral Kabuki figure, a traditional tea house, golden temple and 80,000 flowers, the gardens are rich in Japanese culture and tradition.

Catch the ornate display between March 13 and May 14.

Check out the gallery and watch the video of the latest Bellagio Conservatory transformation.

