Bellagio Conservatory transformed into Japanese tea garden for spring — PHOTOS

A 35-foot floral Kabuki figure is the center of the Bellagioճ Conservatory & Botanical Gardens spring display that is rich in Japanese culture and tradition, Las Vegas, Monday, March 13, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Floral Designer Sharon Jodhan puts fresh flowers in a Butterly floral sculpture that is apart of the Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens spring display that is rich in Japanese culture and tradition, Las Vegas, Monday, March 13, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Ayden Leonardi, 6, left, Piere Leonardi, enjoy the finches that are apart of the Bellagioճ Conservatory & Botanical Gardens spring display that is rich in Japanese culture and tradition, Las Vegas, Monday, March 13, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens spring display is rich in Japanese culture and tradition, Las Vegas, Monday, March 13, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Rachel Collins watches finches that are apart of the Bellagioճ Conservatory & Botanical Gardens spring display that is rich in Japanese culture and tradition, Las Vegas, Monday, March 13, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Finches are surrounded by flowers in the Bellagioճ Conservatory & Botanical Gardens spring display is rich in Japanese culture and tradition, Las Vegas, Monday, March 13, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

A traditional Japanese tea house surrounded by greenery in Bellagioճ Conservatory & Botanical Gardens spring display that is rich in Japanese culture and tradition, Las Vegas, Monday, March 13, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

A traditional Japanese tea house surrounded by flowers in Bellagioճ Conservatory & Botanical Gardens spring display that is rich in Japanese culture and tradition, Las Vegas, Monday, March 13, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Ed Libby, event designer for the Bellagioճ Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, stands next to a 35-foot floral Kabuki figure at the conservatory in Las Vegas, Monday, March 13, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Envisioned and brought to life by renowned event designer Ed Libby and the Bellagio Horticulture team, the Japanese-inspired spring display will take visitors on a journey of the senses.

Featuring a stunning 35-foot floral Kabuki figure, a traditional tea house, golden temple and 80,000 flowers, the gardens are rich in Japanese culture and tradition.

Catch the ornate display between March 13 and May 14.

 

Check out the gallery and watch the video of the latest Bellagio Conservatory transformation.

