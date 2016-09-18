Mountain’s Edge opens new Paiute Park in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Daxton Langan, 4, leads a tug-of-war rope game with other children Saturday afternoon during the grand opening celebration of Paiute Park in the Mountain’s Edge master-planned community in southwest Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Paiute Tribe members performed a blessing ceremony and traditional dances, and the celebration also featured Family Field Day games and activities. The park was named in recognition of Paiute ancestors who occupied most of Southern Nevada and parts of the Colorado River, Southern California and Utah.

The park, which includes a multi-use field, turf volleyball field, a tot lot and basketball courts, is located at 9347 Cimarron Road, south of Blue Diamond Road.