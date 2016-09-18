Posted Updated 

Mountain’s Edge opens new Paiute Park in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

A bursting water balloon soaks the youth participating in a balloon toss game during the grand opening celebration of the new Paiute Park in the Mountainճ Edge community in southwest Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Vegasphotograph

Benny Tso, 18, of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe, poses after performing a traditional grass dance during the grand opening celebration of the new Paiute Park in the Mountainճ Edge community in southwest Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Vegasphotograph

Best friends Leila Anderson, 4, left, and Sofia Sliwoski, 4, show off their hula hoop skills during the grand opening celebration of the new Paiute Park in the Mountainճ Edge community in southwest Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Vegasphotograph

Daxton Langan, 4, leads a tug-of-war rope pull game with other youth during the grand opening celebration of the new Paiute Park in the Mountainճ Edge community in southwest Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Vegasphotograph

Benny Tso, 18, of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe, performs a traditional grass dance during the grand opening celebration of the new Paiute Park in the Mountainճ Edge community in southwest Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Vegasphotograph

Benny Tso, 18, of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe, bows his head as his father performs a traditional blessing during the grand opening celebration of the new Paiute Park in the Mountainճ Edge community in southwest Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Vegasphotograph

Benny Tso, chairman of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribal Council, waves a feather as a blessing during the grand opening celebration of the new Paiute Park in the Mountainճ Edge community in southwest Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Vegasphotograph

Youth play on a jungle gym during the grand opening celebration of the new Paiute Park in the Mountainճ Edge community in southwest Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Vegasphotograph

Mountainճ Edge Master's Association Board of Directors President Mark Leon, from left, and Bennett Tanner, representative for U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, present Las Vegas Paiute Tribal Council chairman Benny Tso with a special recognition certificate during the grand opening celebration of the new Paiute Park in the Mountainճ Edge community in southwest Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Vegasphotograph

Dignitaries and guest unveil the plaque for the new Paiute Park during the grand opening celebration of the park in the Mountainճ Edge community in southwest Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Vegasphotograph

Daxton Langan, 4, leads a tug-of-war rope game with other children Saturday afternoon during the grand opening celebration of Paiute Park in the Mountain’s Edge master-planned community in southwest Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Paiute Tribe members performed a blessing ceremony and traditional dances, and the celebration also featured Family Field Day games and activities. The park was named in recognition of Paiute ancestors who occupied most of Southern Nevada and parts of the Colorado River, Southern California and Utah.

The park, which includes a multi-use field, turf volleyball field, a tot lot and basketball courts, is located at 9347 Cimarron Road, south of Blue Diamond Road.

 

