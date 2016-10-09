RiSE Festival in Southern Nevada lets participants send wishes skyward

Posted Updated 

Thousands gather in Moapa Valley for Rise festival

Arina Borodina, left, and Tina Chiou inflate their lantern before launching it during the Rise Lantern Festival, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Moapa. The two travelled from Los Angeles to share the event with nearly 10,000 people. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Bella Reyes, 8, sits inside in the &quot;R&quot; as she poses with other family members at the Rise Lantern, Festival, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Moapa. About 10,000 people inflated paper lanterns and wrote message before launching them into the night sky. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Messages are scrawl on paper lanterns before launching them at the Rise Lantern Festival, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Moapa. About 10,000 people inflated the lanterns with the messages before launching them into the night sky. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Tina Chiou smiles as her friend Arina Borodina is reflected int her glasses before the Rise Lantern Festival, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Moapa. The two travelled from Los Angeles to share the event with nearly 10,000 people. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

People line up as they arrive at the Rise Lantern Festival, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Moapa. About 10,000 people inflated paper lanterns and wrote message before launching them into the night sky. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

A man extends his arm as the sun sets before the Rise Lantern Festival, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Moapa. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Teresa Ofoia, left, and Nadia Albulet smile as they light their torch before inflating their lantern during the Rise Lantern Festival, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Moapa. The two from Los Angeles shared the event with nearly 10,000 people. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Christina Evanski an dErnest Loilmore share a moment as they watch lanterns during the Rise Lantern Festival, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Moapa.The two from Las Vegas shared the event with nearly 10,000 people. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Andrew Crowe, left, and Erica Ash site at each other before launching a lantern during the Rise Lantern Festival, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Moapa. The two from Las Vegas shared the event with nearly 10,000 people. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Jake Moreno of Calif., readies his lantern dedicated to his son who died last year during the Rise Lantern Festival, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Moapa. Moreno, together with his pregnant wife, Susanna Moreno, launched several lanterns including one for their up coming. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Christelle Bacho, left, and Charlene Rabena, both from San Jose, Calif. release their lantern during the Rise Lantern Festival, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Moapa. The two join nearly 10,000 other to release the lighted paper lantern. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Mindi Ryu, left, and her husband, Paul Ryu, watch their lantern float off during the Rise Lantern Festival, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Moapa. The recently married couple of Las Vegas join nearly 10,000 other to release the lighted paper lantern. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

By RAVEN JACKSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Write down your wishes, light a lantern and watch as your dreams rise.

That’s what crowds of thousands of people did Friday on the first day of the third annual RiSE Lantern Festival at the Moapa Valley River Indian Reservation, about 40 miles north of Las Vegas.

The two-day RiSE festival, which ended Saturday, began in 2014 featuring music, food and uplifting energy. In 2015, RiSE attracted as many as 10,000 participants and about 21,000 lanterns. Friday’s grounds were packed with people, although official crowd counts weren’t available on Saturday.

At RiSE, attendees get to personalize lanterns — a sort of paper-bag balloon — with a message, prayer, reminder, dream or resolution. Once a small candle is lit inside, the bag rises like a hot-air balloon.

“I’m excited to be in the desert with lovers of light and stars. We’ll create a universe and send it up,” Laura Stahlberg, 57, of Dana Point, California, said. “We’re gonna raise the roof.”

The festival’s website said RiSE aims to shed light into nighttime darkness and into people’s lives. Participants share collective uplift — elevating hopes, dreams, sorrows, goals and desires, the site said.

“Everyone is meditating on something,” said Treva Swersky, a 55-year-old Dana Point, California, resident. “You can feel the energy.”

Natasha Cecere, 33, came to RiSE for a release and cleanse.

“I need to let go of stuff I don’t need anymore,” she said. “It’s a special thing and incredibly beautiful.”

Gates opened at 3 p.m., as attendees picked up their supplies: one mat, one felt-tip pen and two lanterns. Las Vegan Ruby Munoz, 47, sat with her husband and family before writing on her lantern.

“I’m lighting this up for my angel,” she said. “(My husband’s) grandmother just passed away — we were close. (The lantern will) read, ‘Free from cancer, in heaven with the angels.’ ”

Local musicians played from 4 to 8 p.m., setting the aura. Festivalgoers prepared to launch their lanterns.

Martina Murray, 40, basked in the festive ambiance.

“I’m celebrating my birthday,” Murray, an Irish visitor from Dublin said. “I came to Vegas to celebrate and came to this (the festival) with friends.”

Lanterns launched starting at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9.

“You can’t beat that first launch,” Riverside, California, resident Valerie Cabag said. “There’s good vibes and music.”

Contact Raven Jackson at rjackson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0283. Follow @ravenmjackson on Twitter.

 