5 health-centric holiday gifts

From a fitness-loving friend to a family member who’s always on the go, everyone knows someone who could use a physical, mental or emotional boost during the holidays.

And if a healthy gift isn’t ideal for anyone on your shopping list, the pressure of finding the perfect present for everyone else can be stressful enough that maybe you can pick up a few for yourself.

Here are some suggestions for presents to make the holiday season a healthy one.

WTRMLN WTR

For the Beyonce-loving trendsetter in your life, a case of WTRMLN WTR is a must. A mixture of watermelon flesh, rind and organic lemon, the drink — marketed as a hydration solution for the fitness fiend with a sweet tooth —is so hip, the Queen Bee herself is one of the company’s investors.

$24.99 for a six-pack, shop.wtrmlnwtr.com

Minimergency Kit

Desperately searching through a cluttered purse for pain reliever or a spare hair band isn’t fun or efficient. For the woman on the go, the Minimergency Kit offers everything from lip balm to double-sided tape and pain reliever in one stylish bag.

$27.99, containerstore.com

MELT Method Hand & Foot Treatment Kit

Feeling the pressure? That could be a good thing. For aches and stress, manual therapy encourages putting pressure on muscles and joints for relief. This hand and foot kit with small balls and a treatment band enables users to try to soothe their ailments by capitalizing on that philosophy.

$49.99, meltmethod.com

Care/of custom vitamins

Any expert will tell you the vitamins you take should depend on your lifestyle. With Care/of personalized vitamin packets, take a survey on everything from your energy levels to your heart health, and receive monthly shipments of custom vitamin packets. Getting it as a gift for a friend? The giftee can adjust which vitamins he or she receives with future orders.

Starts at $20 a month, takecareof.com

Matcha Starter Kit

A package including Matcha, a whisk and a bowl, this green tea gift might be just what the worker bee in your life needs to relax.

$47.50, teavana.com