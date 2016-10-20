New Henderson Hospital holding open house on Saturday

Henderson Hospital will host a community open house Saturday, just over a week before the Valley Health System’s newest facility makes its official debut.

Attendees will have the chance to tour the emergency department, some patient rooms and the maternity unit at the hospital at 1050 W. Galleria Drive.

Refreshments and child-focused entertainment will also be provided at the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Henderson Hospital, which is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Oct. 31, will provide emergency care, maternity services, surgery, endoscopy, cardiology and additional services. It will anchor Union Village, a planned health-care complex with retail, residential and entertainment space.

It is the sixth facility operated by the Universal Health Services-run Valley Health System, joining properties like Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital, both in Las Vegas.

