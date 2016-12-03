Here is your guide to holiday events in Las Vegas

Here come the holidays! In Las Vegas, it’s easy to get into the spirit of the season. Events abound for revelers of every age and every budget. Scroll through the list to find the train ride, skating rink, Santa visit or light show that brings you and your loved ones that holiday magic.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., will host a breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus featuring photos, cookie decorating and other activities, 9 a.m.-noon Sat., $30 for adults in advance, $35 at the door and $15 for ages 12 and younger. Other packages are also available.

CHRISTMAS COCKTAIL CRUISE

Featuring music by the Paul Charles Band and four pairings of chocolate with cocktails, beer and champagne, 7-10 p.m. Fri. aboard the La Contessa Yacht at Lake Las Vegas, $40. Formal attire is required.

COWBOY CHRISTMAS AND CLASSIC CAR SHOW

Featuring a classic car show, hay rides, a petting zoo, jump house, entertainment, Santa and more, 10 a.m-2 p.m. Sat. at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road, free admission (702-229-6154).

DESTINATION NORTH POLE

The annual holiday show on ice, featuring figure skaters of all ages, will be presented at 5 p.m. Sat. and 1 p.m. Sun. at SoBeIce Arena at Fiesta Rancho, 2400 N. Rancho Drive, $10-$15 at the door, $2 off with donation of three canned goods for theSalvation Army.

LAS VEGAS GREAT SANTA RUN

To benefit Opportunity Village, registration and entertainment for the annual 5k and 1-mile walk event will begin at 8 a.m. Sat. at Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas. The 5k starts at 10 a.m., followed by the Kris Kringle Jingle Walk at 10:30 a.m. Registration is $15-$65.

‘ADVENTURE TO SANTA’

The DreamWorks DreamPlace interactive holiday attraction featuring Po and friends will be offered 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. through Dec. 24 at Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, packages range from $35-$75. Kids Day event with Po and friends is 1-5 p.m. Sat.

GLITTERING LIGHTS

Through Jan. 7, featuring more than 3 million lights on a 2½-mile course through Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Open daily 5:30-9 p.m. Mon.-Thu. in November, and 5:30-10 p.m., Fri., Sat. and holidays. The attraction opens at 5 p.m. in December. Tickets are $30 per vehicle Fri.-Sun., holidays and Dec. 16-25. Vehicles are $20 Mon.-Thu., excluding Dec. 16-25. A season pass is $70. The Santa Tram will operate on select nights from Exotics Racing and feature complimentary cocoa, treats, photos with Santa, and an outdoor area with games for $35 per person. Discounts of $5 off with a donation of goods to Goodwill of Southern Nevada. A portion of each ticket sold benefits Speedway Children’s Charities.

HOLI-DOME

Adventuredome at Circus Circus will feature performances by bands, dancers and carolers, showings of “The Polar Express4-D Experience,” “Ice Age: No Time for Nuts 4-D” and “Winter Wipeout,” a giant snow globe and photos with Santa on select dates (additional cost). Admission is $17.95-$31.95, individual ride tickets are $6-$12.

HOLIDAY CACTUS GARDEN LIGHTING

The Botanical Cactus Garden at Ethel M Chocolate Factory, 2 Cactus Garden Drive, Henderson, features more than one million lights on display, 5-10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1. Local choirs will perform 6-8 p.m. Fri.-Sun. and Santa Claus visitswill be 5-9 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Free admission.

HOLIDAY AT THE PARK

The Park, 3782 Las Vegas Blvd. South, features a 60-foot holiday tree, carolers, an ice rink and more, through Jan. 16. Hours for the ice rink are 4-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and Dec. 10-Jan. 1. Ice skating is $15, ages 3 and younger are free, discounts for locals and military personnel.

HOLIDAYS AT BELLAGIO

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens features a winter wonderland with a polar bear family, a 42-foot white fir tree, two 10-foot trains, poinsettias, red and white roses and more, open 24 hours daily through Jan. 2, free (702-693-7111).

HOLIDAYS AT DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN

Downtown Summerlin, located at Sahara Avenue east of the 215 Beltway, will host its holiday parade, featuring floats, toy soldiers, nutcrackers and more, at 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. through Dec. 10 and daily Dec. 16-24. Photo opportunities with Santa Claus are available daily 10 a.m.-8 p.m. through Dec. 24 in Macy’s Promenade. Packages start at $22. Pet photos are available 7-9 p.m. on Tue. through Dec. 20.

HOLIDAYS AT HERITAGE STREET

Clark County Museum’s Heritage Street historical residence area is open for self-guided tours and decorated for the holidays through Jan. 7, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily at 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson, $1-$2 (702-455-7955).

HOLIDAYS AT LAKE LAS VEGAS

MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas, 15 Costa di Lago, Henderson, will feature visits with Santa 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sat. and Dec. 17 and noon-2 p.m. Dec. 10, and free Christmas Express train rides 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sat. The Santa Cruise will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Sat. and Dec. 17 and 11 a.m. Dec. 10, $20. For reservations, visit lakelasvegas.com/events.

HOLIDAYS AT SAM’S TOWN

The Mystic Falls Park Light and Water Show is a winter wonderland with festive lighting and decorations. The holiday-themed laser light show starts at 5 p.m. daily. Cowboy Santa will be in the gazebo 4-8:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri. and noon-8:30p.m. Sat.-Sun. though Dec. 23.

HOLIDAYS AT TIVOLI VILLAGE

Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd., will have Picnics with Saint Nick, featuring entertainment, arts and crafts, a story time and more, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. through Dec. 24 in the Piazza next to Restoration Hardware.

HOLIDAYS AT TOWN SQUARE

Holiday activities offered at Town Square, 6606 Las Vegas Blvd. South, include: the 10-minute show “Snow in the Square” at 7 p.m. Mon.-Thu. and 7 and 8 p.m. Fri.-Sun.; photos with Santa Claus through Dec. 24 with photo reservations required online through Dec. 23 at townsquaresanta.com, $20; “Claus & Paws” pet photos will be offered on Wed. from 10 a.m.-9p.m.; Holiday Nights & Lights Community Concerts” will be offered nightly on Thu.

THE ICE RINK

Through Jan. 2, The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will be open 3 p.m.-midnight Mon.-Fri. and noon-midnightSat., Sun. and Dec. 19-Jan. 1. Features Date Skate Mondays, snow showers every 30 minutes 7-11 p.m. Fri.-Sun., seasonal food offerings and more. All day skating access is $15 ($10 for Nevada residents Mon.-Fri.). Visitors can bring their own skates or skate rental is $5. Admission to The Ice Rink is free. Ages 2 and older are welcome, but ages 17 and younger must have a liability waiver signed and be accompanied by an adult.

MAGICAL FOREST

Featuring the Forest Express Passenger Train, Rudolph’s Raceway, mini-golf, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and more.Open 5:30-9:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, excluding Dec. 25, at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Tickets are$9.99-$11.99. A wristband is $12 and individual ride tickets are $3. All-access passports with entry and unlimited rides is$18.99-$21.99. Ages 2 and younger are free.

OPERATION NORTH POLE

The 65-minute holiday adventure with Santa and his elves features a candy cottage, toy-making workshop, stories, treats, meet-and-greet with Santa’s reindeers, a photo with Santa and more, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue.-Sun. through Dec. 25 at Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd., $28-$36.

PAJAMA TRAIN AND SANTA TRAIN

Experience riding the train at night! Nevada Southern Railway at 601 Yucca Street is offering train weekends every weekend through Christmas. Guests are invited to ride the train in their pajamas and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, story telling and visits from Santa. Train rides are available at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Santa Train is also available in the afternoon at the museum and guests can ride the train with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Pajama Train tickets are $20-30 and Santa Train tickets are $6.

THE ROCK RINK

The Rock Rink at Downtown Summerlin, located at Sahara Avenue east of the 215 Beltway, featuring hourly light shows with music and a 30-foot holiday tree, will be open daily through Jan. 15. Hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. through Dec. 16, 10a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 17-Jan. 2 (closes at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve). Hours vary Jan. 3-15. Skate rentals are$15.

SANTA AT DOWNTOWN CONTAINER PARK

Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., will offer free photo opportunities with Santa Claus noon-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun.through Dec. 18, except Dec. 10.

SANTA AT THE GALLERIA AT SUNSET

Photo opportunities with Santa Claus will be available daily through Dec. 24 at Galleria at Sunset mall, 1300 W. Sunset oad, Henderson. Hours vary.

SANTA AT MEADOWS MALL

Photo opportunities with Santa Claus will be available daily through Dec. 24 at the lower level near Sears Court at Meadows mall, 4300 Meadows Lane. Hours vary. Photo purchase and reservations are not required.

SANTA AT SHARK REEF

The Shark Reef features photos with Santa Claus and Santa Jaws, and treats for kids 12 and younger, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-24 at Mandalay Bay, $14-$20, ages 3 and younger are free; Nevada residents $12-$17 (702-632-4555).

WINTER PARQ

The Linq Promenade, between The Linq and Flamingo Las Vegas, will feature a 35-foot tree, a daily holiday show through Dec. 30, with live entertainment 6-10 p.m. daily and snow falling every 30 minutes from 5 p.m.-midnight.

Many locals transform their homes into elaborately orchestrated light shows. Find one near you.