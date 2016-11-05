Design Atelier at RH Las Vegas can bring dream spaces to life

The recent October opening of RH Las Vegas, The Gallery at Tivoli Village ushered in a new concept for Southern Nevada: an exclusive shopping experience for the complete design, including the furnishings and decor needs, of every indoor and outdoor space in the house. As the first RH (Restoration Hardware) store in Nevada, this next-generation design gallery concept takes personal interior design to the next level.

“Our vision with RH Las Vegas is to reimagine the retail experience by blurring the lines between residential and retail, indoors and outdoors, physical and digital — creating an environment that is more home than store,” RH Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman said.

“The Gallery at Tivoli Village is a reflection of human design, a study of balance, symmetry and perfect proportions,” he continued. “The design respects the hierarchy and important relationships between architecture, furniture and decor that create harmony.”

The Las Vegas gallery, which anchors Tivoli Village’s second phase and is completely unique to the brand, encompasses more than 60,000 square feet, making it one of the largest of the company’s next-generation design gallery models. Built to resemble an upscale, classical contemporary residence, the gallery’s offerings are divided among four levels.

The gallery’s lower two floors are set up as a classical arrangement of rooms with artistic lifestyle installations featuring RH Interiors collections from internationally renowned designers.

Level two features the RH Design Atelier, a 4,000-square-foot studio anchored by four 10-foot custom tables offering a fully integrated workspace for customers, designers and architects to reimagine one room or an entire home, inside and out. Here, guests are able to work with the experienced RH team — or their own architects and interior designers — to create functional and elegant spaces.

With no limits on collaboration and ideation, the Design Atelier provides access to RH’s vast library of fabrics, leathers, and furniture and lighting finishes. The Design Atelier supports the brand’s fully integrated design platform, RH Interior Design, which is a concierge-level program that places clients at the center of the creative process, working to realize the full potential of their home and bring their vision to life.

From striking outdoor collections to fine Italian bed linens, the design team leverages the brand’s entire product assortment allowing for the creation of harmonious spaces that reflect an intentional approach to designing the whole space, rather than decorating with a mix of individual pieces.

“With the introduction of RH Interior Design, we have now moved the brand beyond creating and selling product to conceptualizing and selling spaces,” Friedman said.

Additional RH Design Atelier resources include a Ben Soleimani rug showroom, displaying the fourth-generation designer’s hand-knotted and hand-woven rugs, and an array of specialized galleries for window treatments, bed and bath linens, and bath hardware. A vision for any room, inside or outside a home, can be fulfilled with these services.

“We believe the most pleasing environments are a reflection of human design — a study of balance, symmetry and perfect proportions — that respect the hierarchy and important relationships between architecture, furniture and decor that create harmony,” Friedman said. “It’s a discipline of addition through subtraction, where less becomes more and calm is created through continuity. The result is a holistic design that is strong yet simple. We subscribe to Leonardo da Vinci’s philosophy that ‘Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.’”

Many customers who utilize the Design Atelier services purchase RH memberships (at a cost of $100 a year), which gives them access to complimentary design services and retail discounts of 25 percent on everything RH and an additional 10 percent on sale items. Membership also includes a concierge service to manage orders.

Continuing up the store’s grand staircase, guests encounter the third level, a 17,000-square-foot exhibition space presenting RH Modern, one of the largest curated and fully integrated assortments of modern furnishings, lighting and decor under one brand in the world. The space incorporates RH Contemporary Art, a collection of artwork across all media, along with an expansive garden terrace.

The store’s top floor showcases a 16,000-square-foot garden space within a structure of glass, wood and steel with towering banana palms and 16-foot ceilings at its apex. Opening onto a rooftop with mature heritage olive trees, this unique space features a centered trellis, shade canopies, chandeliers, fountains and sculptural evergreens that enhance the latest outdoor furnishings while providing beautiful views of one of Southern Nevada’s most recognizable natural wonders, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

RH Las Vegas marks Friedman’s ongoing collaboration with James Gillam of Backen, Gillam &Kroeger, a firm recognized as one of Architectural Digest’s Top 100 architect and design firms in the world.