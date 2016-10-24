Real Men Wear Pink party honors Las Vegas leaders

The American Cancer Society will honor Real Men Wear Pink leaders at a party Nov. 17. Food, festivities and pink cocktails will begin at 6 p.m. at the MGM Grand Las Vegas Conference Center with an after-party at Topgolf Las Vegas at MGM Grand.

For more details and to purchase tickets to the party, go to https://wearpink16.auction-bid.org.

In support of the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event this month, a group of 18 men from across Las Vegas became Real Men Wear Pink candidates and took a stand against breast cancer. Determined to raise awareness about breast cancer and the Making Strides event, these dedicated community leaders have been wearing pink throughout October and will raise upwards of $50,000 to help change the future of breast cancer.

One of the Real Men Wear Pink participants will be presented with a special award during the party.

Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal