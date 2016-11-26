Santa’s Arrival Brightens Night at Magical Forest — PHOTOS

Posted 

Mrs. Clause waves to people as she enters into the 25th annual tree lighting ceremony at Opportunity Village in a helicopter, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Santa arrives for the 25th annual tree lighting ceremony at Opportunity Village in a helicopter, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Santa arrives for the 25th annual tree lighting ceremony at Opportunity Village in a helicopter, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Santa and Mrs. Clause sing a duet for the 25th annual tree lighting ceremony at Opportunity Village in a helicopter, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Isabel Tierney, 6, watches Human Nature preform during the 25th annual tree lighting ceremony at Opportunity Village in a helicopter, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Matthew Kluger dances with his son Henry, 8, while the singing group Human Nature preforms during the 25th annual tree lighting ceremony at Opportunity Village in a helicopter, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, left, OVIP Reggie, center, and President and CEO of Opportunity Village, Bob Brown, introduce the 25th tree lighting ceremony at Opportunity Village, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

People enjoy the Magical Forest at Opportunity Village, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

People enjoy a slide at the Opportunity Village, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Human Nature preforms during the 25th annual tree lighting ceremony at Opportunity Village in a helicopter, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Georgia Scarlett, 2, plays in the Magical Forest at Opportunity Village, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

People enjoy a slide at the Opportunity Village, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, left, OVIP Reggie, center, and President and CEO of Opportunity Village, Bob Brown, flip the switch to light the tree during the 25th tree lighting ceremony at Opportunity Village, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

A crowd watches as the 25th Tree Lighting Ceremony at Opportunity Village takes place joined by Mayor Carolyn Goodman, CEO and President of Opportunity Village, Bob Brown, and Santa and Mr. Clause, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Grayson Scarlett, 9 months old, held by Beau Scarlett, grabs and icicle in the Magical Forest at Opportunity Village, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Santa arrives for the 25th annual tree lighting ceremony at Opportunity Village in a helicopter, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Santa Clause is greeted by Mrs. Clause after arriving for the 25th annual tree lighting ceremony at Opportunity Village in a helicopter, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

On Friday night, the 25th annual tree lighting ceremony came to Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest in Las Vegas.

The holiday attraction features the Holiday Express party train and hundreds of decorated trees and rides (including the Enchanted Carousel). Also on the grounds is nightly entertainment, eggnog, cider and frosted noshes.

Located on the village’s West Oakey Campus at 6300 West Oakey Blvd., the Magical Forest is in operation nightly at 5:3o (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas). The cost is $11.99 for adults 13 and older; kids 12 and under are $9.99 (ride tickets sold separately).

Adults who want general admission with rides included, pay $21.99; kids pay $18.99 (for information, go to the Magical Forest website).

 