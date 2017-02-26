Sign spinners show their stuff during Fremont Street Experience competition

Away from the crowd’s roar and spectacle of men and women spinning and tossing arrow-shaped advertising signs, Elijah Scholz practiced and listened for his name.

The 18-year-old Californian from the Sacramento area spun his own black-and-orange sign over his head and gave it a flip in the air.

“My brother got me into it,” Scholz said. “I also do some dancing, parkour. I do some juggling.”

Scholz was one of 100 contestants competing Saturday in the 10th annual World Sign Spinning Championships at the Fremont Street Experience.

The competition, presented by Cricket Wireless, featured the top spinners with AArrow Inc., a company with locations around the globe, including a franchise in Las Vegas. The North Hollywood, California-based company specializes in the sign-spinning form of advertising often found at busy street corners.

Contestants came from states across the U.S and from as far away as Seoul, South Korea.

At the end of the day, Jose Angeles of Northern California spun his signs into a first-place award of $5,000. Theodore Davis of Atlanta took second place, earning $2,500, and Ray Rivera landed third, taking home $1,000.

Clint Hartman, who leads a team of about 15 people in Portland, Oregon, donned face paint for his seventh competition. He leaned against a fence and chatted with people in the crowd.

Hartman said he started spinning 12 years ago when his dad told him to get a job. He saw an opportunity spinning a sign down the street. Now he manages his own team for a Seattle franchise that has about 250 spinners.

Hartman, 27, said he hopes to own a franchise one day, once he saves enough for the starting capital. His progress has surprised some, including his father.

“He said it wouldn’t get me anywhere,” Hartman said. “And now look at me. I’m in Vegas.”

