Disneyland prepares for transformation of Tower of Terror to Guardians of the Galaxy

As Disneyland is preparing for the transformation of Disney’s California Adventure ride Tower of Terror to Guardians of the Galaxy, the park is inviting guests to experience the ride in a way they never have before: in complete darkness.

The “Late Check-Out” experience is part of the park’s send off for the popular thrill ride, where guests hear the audio for the ride, but sit in complete darkness and wait for the imminent drop. Guests can experience the Late Check-Out starting at 6 p.m. every night until the ride closes on January 2.

“It’s like riding it again for the first time since there aren’t any video or cues,” Jocelyn Kupets, a guest at the park, said.

President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, announced during San Diego Comic Con in July plans to convert “The Twilight Zone” Tower of Terror to Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout. According to cast members, the new ride will take guests on an adventure with Rocket Raccoon as he tries to free the other Guardians from The Collector’s displays.

Since announcing the overhaul, fans of the ride have voiced mixed reactions. Some are excited for the new direction, while others feel the Tower of Terror is a classic.

Kupets has mixed feelings.

“Apprehension, but excitement,” she said. “I definitely think it will be interesting to see how they change the ride to make it fit in with Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Cast members for the Tower of Terror believe guests won’t give the Guardians overhaul a chance, until they actually try it out for themselves.

“Once they experience the new ride, they won’t even miss the old one,” a cast member said.

In preparation for the change, the iconic facade of the Hollywood Tower Hotel has already been covered up, disguising the ride as nothing more than a towering brown box.

The ride will continue as “The Twilight Zone” Tower of Terror at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout is expected to open as early as Spring 2017.

Disneyland is throwing one final farewell soiree with dessert, live music and more on January 1st.

