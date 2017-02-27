1 dead, 1 critical following 3-car crash in southwest Las Vegas

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a three-car crash in the southwest valley Sunday night.

Four people were hospitalized after the crash at South Jones Boulevard and West Russell Road about 10:45 p.m.

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Robert Stauffer said a silver Ford Mustang with four teenagers was driving east on Russell Road when it ran a red light and collided with a 2013 Kia Sorento traveling north on Jones.

The Sorento hit the Mustang, causing that car to spin, he said. Two passengers in the back seat were ejected through the back window.

The Mustang occupants were taken to University Medical Center, Lt. CJ Jenkins said.

One of the two people who was ejected died at UMC. The other is in critical condition, Stauffer said, but injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. All four Mustang occupants were about 18 or 19, he said.

A westbound Volkswagen, which was stopped for the red light, also was struck, Stauffer said.

He said the Mustang driver was being investigated for impairment.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once his family is notified.

Multiple cars drove past police blockades near the intersection while police worked, including one driven by a man eventually arrested on a driving under the influence charge. Stauffer said that man’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit.

