Cat dies in west valley house fire

A cat died in a house fire in the west valley Thursday morning.

People inside the house escaped uninjured after a two-story home near West Desert Inn and South Fort Apache roads caught fire, Las Vegas Fire Department public information officer Tim Szymanski said.

Fire fighters found flames and smoke at 3236 Discovery Bay Court when they arrived.

The fire was out by 6:45 a.m. and appeared to have started in the laundry room, he said.

