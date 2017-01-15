Posted 

Check out the businesses and agencies closed for MLK holiday in Las Vegas Valley

web1_2014-11-10t161758z_2090761467_tm3eaba0vap01_rtrmadp_3_cybersecurity-usps_7767222.jpg
(Mike Blake/Reuters)

Here is a list of government offices, schools and businesses closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Federal offices: closed

State offices: closed

County offices: closed

Las Vegas municipal offices: closed

Las Vegas Parks and Recreation: check individual recreation center

North Las Vegas municipal offices: closed

North Las Vegas Parks and Recreation: check individual recreation center

Henderson municipal offices: closed

Henderson Parks and Recreation: check individual recreation center

Boulder City municipal offices: closed

Boulder City Parks and Recreation: check individual recreation center

Clark County Courts: closed

U.S. Postal Service: closed

Las Vegas-Clark County Library District: closed

North Las Vegas Library District: closed

Henderson District Public Libraries: closed

Boulder City Library District: closed

Clark County School District: closed

College of Southern Nevada: closed

Nevada State College, Henderson: closed

UNLV: closed

Republic Services of Nevada: open for garbage collection

Southwest Gas: business office closed; emergency services evailable

NV Energy: business office closed; emergency services available

Review-Journal: delivery as usual

Banks: call individual bank

 