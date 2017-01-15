Check out the businesses and agencies closed for MLK holiday in Las Vegas Valley

Here is a list of government offices, schools and businesses closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Federal offices: closed
State offices: closed
County offices: closed
Las Vegas municipal offices: closed
Las Vegas Parks and Recreation: check individual recreation center
North Las Vegas municipal offices: closed
North Las Vegas Parks and Recreation: check individual recreation center
Henderson municipal offices: closed
Henderson Parks and Recreation: check individual recreation center
Boulder City municipal offices: closed
Boulder City Parks and Recreation: check individual recreation center
Clark County Courts: closed
U.S. Postal Service: closed
Las Vegas-Clark County Library District: closed
North Las Vegas Library District: closed
Henderson District Public Libraries: closed
Boulder City Library District: closed
Clark County School District: closed
College of Southern Nevada: closed
Nevada State College, Henderson: closed
UNLV: closed
Republic Services of Nevada: open for garbage collection
Southwest Gas: business office closed; emergency services evailable
NV Energy: business office closed; emergency services available
Review-Journal: delivery as usual
Banks: call individual bank