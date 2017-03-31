Herb Jaffe: Senior circuit: Softball is a big draw in Sun City

There’s a softball field in Sun City Summerlin that some view as a throwback to the sandlot they played on as kids. But for most of the seniors who play there the field is viewed more as a site for serious daily activity, and in some cases fulfillment of a passion, than a reminder of yesteryear.

These are the 100 or so guys who pay 30 bucks a year each to be members of the Sun City Softball Club and for the privilege of playing on a field that many of the participants view as their Shangri-La.

“It’s like a second home for many of us,” said Jim Weniger, field director for the softball club. After admitting to have slowed down “by maybe a step or two” since he moved to Sun City from Chicago 17 years ago, Weniger, 75, talked about softball and why more than 1.5 million seniors across the U.S. play regularly, even into their 90s.

“We have a guy in Sun City who played until he was 92. He retired about a year ago. We have lots of guys who still play softball well into their 80s,” Weniger said. “And they play with lots of passion.”

The softball club was established two decades ago, and the softball field was constructed soon afterward as part of a sports complex that includes tennis courts, a fitness center and Eagle Crest Golf Course. There are bleacher-style seats for spectators and a fenced perimeter, in addition to all the amenities of a regulation-size softball field.

“We take excellent care of the field, but we’re in desperate need of artificial turf for our infield, especially for reasons of player safety,” Weniger said. “The Sun City Board of Directors is considering our club’s request for the necessary funding.”

Players in the club are divided into two leagues, with three teams in each league. The National League is for older players, and the American League is for those in their 50s and 60s who are better able to compete.

“For example, under the National League’s rules, another player can run for a guy who gets on base but has difficulty running,” Weniger explained. American League players have to run the bases on their own.

“Each team plays two games a week in its own league. The season starts at the end of September and ends the first week in May,” he said. But softball at the field continues through the rest of the year in the form of senior pickup games.

While summer months often limit play to early mornings due to the hot weather, the rest of the softball world looks toward Las Vegas in late summer with much anticipation. That’s because every year hundreds of the best senior softball teams from across the U.S. and Canada and as far away as Central America come here to participate in the World Senior Softball Tournament.

For two weeks every September the tournament takes control of 10 softball fields scattered around town. Fans who attend commonly come away impressed by the athletic ability of these senior guys and gals. Oh, yes, women’s teams also participate in the world tournament.

Weniger noted that each year one or two teams made up of the best players in Sun City participate in the world tournament.

The Las Vegas Senior Softball Association, in conjunction with Senior Softball-USA, sponsors the tournament, which is the highlight of the world softball circuit. Of course, among the prime beneficiaries of the more than 20,000 folks — including players, families and friends — who gather here for the event are hotels, casinos and restaurants.

Last September, a record 564 senior softball teams participated in the world tournament. This year the tournament will be Sept. 22 to Oct. 8.

Herb Jaffe was an op-ed columnist and investigative reporter for most of his 39 years at the Star-Ledger of Newark, New Jersey. His most recent novel, “Double Play,” is available. Contact him at hjaffe@cox.net.