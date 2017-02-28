Driver critical at UMC after hitting car, light pole in downtown crash

A crash in downtown Las Vegas sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries late Monday night.

A suspected drunken driver hit a vehicle and a pole at Las Vegas Boulevard and East Clark Avenue about 11 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. CJ Jenkins said the driver was taken to University Medical Center.

“The passengers in the vehicle he struck had minor injuries,” Jenkins said.

It wasn’t clear how many people were inside each car.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.