Car hits tree, driver suffers serious injuries at Boulder Highway apartment complex

A Henderson man has serious injuries after he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree in the southeast valley Thursday evening.

The man might have had a medical episode while driving in a parking lot at an apartment complex at 4350 S. Boulder Highway about 7:40 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The 47-year-old man was driving his 2005 Saturn Vue south through the east parking lot at Boulder Palms, a senior living complex, when he lost control of the car. The release said he slowly went southeast and off the payment before jumping the curb, driving through some landscaping and crashing into a medium-size tree.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. No other cars were involved in the crash.

