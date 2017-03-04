Coroner identifies 84-year-old woman who died after being struck by car in the east Las Vegas Valley

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who was struck and killed Thursday in the east valley.

Ganimet Gallegos, an 84-year-old Las Vegas resident, was struck about 6:30 p.m. Thursday by a silver Nissan sedan, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Gallegos was walking near South Nellis and East Charleston boulevard, but she was not in a marked crosswalk, police said.

She was taken to University Medical Center, where she died at about 7 p.m., police said.

The silver Nissan remained at the scene.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.