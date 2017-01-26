Driver critically injured after crashing into wall in east Las Vegas

A man is in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in the east valley Thursday morning.

The vehicle crashed into a wall near Pecos Road and Stewart Avenue about 6:15 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries, Metro officer Laura Meltzer said.

Metro’s fatal detail has been notified to investigate the crash, Meltzer said.

Pecos Road is shut down in both directions between Stewart Avenue and Sunrise Avenue, police said. Drivers should find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.