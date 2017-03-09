Lanes reopen after rollover crash on US 95 near Boulder Highway

No one was injured in a Thursday morning rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Boulder Highway.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded just after 10 a.m. to the crash on northbound U.S. Highway 95, according to the agency’s traffic website.

Traffic cameras showed a silver pickup truck on its roof blocking the right two lanes of the freeway. The Regional Transportation Commission reported the lanes had reopened at 11:55 a.m. Thursday.

The Highway Patrol reported that no one was injured in the crash because all occupants were wearing their seat belts.

