Man burned after trying to rescue 6 pets in east Las Vegas apartment fire

A man was hospitalized with burns after an east valley apartment fire Friday afternoon.

The fire which began about 5 p.m. at 3839 E. Charleston Blvd., just west of Lamb Boulevard, also killed five pet dogs and one pet cat, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski. The man taken to University Medical Center was burned when he attempted to rescue the animals.

As a result of the fire, three people were displaced.

Szymanski said crews estimated the apartment sustained $35,000 damage. A cause of the fire had not been determined as of Friday night.

