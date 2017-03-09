Rollover crash blocks lanes on US 95 near Boulder Highway

No one was injured in a Thursday morning rollover crash that is blocking two lanes on U.S. Highway 95 near Boulder Highway.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded just after 10 a.m. to the crash on northbound U.S. Highway 95, according to the agency’s traffic website.

Traffic cameras show a silver pickup truck on its roof blocking the right two lanes of the freeway.

Highway Patrol reported about 10:30 a.m. that no one was injured in the crash because all occupants were wearing their seat belts.

