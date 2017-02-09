Valentine’s Day stories: Couple met at Boulder Station sports book

For Tony and Shannon Vega, it wasn’t exactly love at first sight.

“We knew each other for about four years before we even thought of dating,” Tony said.

The couple met at the Boulder Station sports book. Tony was the night shift supervisor when Shannon came in as a nighttime cashier. Tony frequently bought dinner for his crew of two. It wasn’t until Shannon transferred to a position at Red Rock Resort that they weren’t just friends.

“I had an annual trip to Del Mar (California) with a bunch of guys and when I got down there, I texted her,” Tony said. “Then we kept texting for about five days, so we kind of knew there was more to it than what we thought was there before.”

They two went on their first date when they got back. They had shared many meals before, but at their first romantic dinner, they got advice from a stranger.

“This old guy walks by and said, ‘You know, the family that eats together stays together,’ and we just looked at each other,” Tony said.

Shannon already knew Tony was the one because he liked her dog.

“She’s got a little half pug, half Chihuahua,” Tony said. “You’ve got to know him to love him.”

Shannon keeps the romance in the relationship in little ways such as making sure he has everything he needs before he leaves for work. When Tony suggested casually over dinner that they should get married, she reminded him that an actual proposal might be better. He took the hint and popped the question on a dinner cruise on Lake Mead.

“He’s got a huge heart,” Shannon said. “He’d give a total stranger the shirt off of his back. It’s a cliche, but it’s true.”

The wedding was held in Shannon’s parents’ backyard. During the ceremony, there was some confusion.

“(Tony’s) son Brett was the best man, and the pastor for some reason decided that Brett was the one I was going to marry, whether I wanted to or not,” Shannon said. “Instead of saying ‘Tony’ he kept saying ‘Brett.’ He must have said it at least three times during the ceremony. After the ceremony, I said, ‘I don’t know which one I married.’”

It took nearly a year for them to get around to a honeymoon in San Francisco.

“I showed her Pier 39 and she fell in love with it,” Tony said. “I took her to my favorite place in the whole world, AT&T Park where the Giants play. There’s nothing better than that.”

They are both sports fans and love to travel. They say they have a lot in common, which makes for a strong marriage.

“We don’t argue,” Tony said. “We get along great. We’ve both been in other relationships where there’s arguing, but we really enjoy each other’s company.”

Their schedules recently changed, and the couple are working different shifts with different days off. They make sure they remain connected by stopping at each other’s workplaces to share meals.

“I love being with him,” Shannon said. “I look forward to coming home. I look forward to him coming home. You’ve got to like each other before you get married. You should marry your best friend. He’s my other half. He’s my world.”

