Woman hospitalized with punctured trachea after east Las Vegas Valley crash

A woman was taken to University Medical Center after a two-car crash in the east valley Friday night.

About 6:35 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a crash on the 4200 block of Patterson Avenue near South Lamb Boulevard, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The crash, involving a two white sedans, left the woman with a punctured trachea. The woman’s airbag may have caused the neck injury, Rogers said.

The intersection of Louise Street and Patterson Avenue is currently closed for the investigation.

No futher information was immediatley available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

