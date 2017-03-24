7 Henderson mayoral candidates set to debate Monday

A debate is planned Monday for seven candidates running for mayor of Henderson.

The forum will include candidates Debra March, Rick Workman, Crystal Hendrickson, Angelo R. Gomez, Anthony S. Csuzi, Eddie “Swamper” Hamilton and Jerry Sakura. It will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Henderson Convention Center, 200 S. Water Street.

The debate will be hosted by Emerald Island Casino in conjunction with CBS Radio affiliate KXNT 840 AM and will be moderated by the Alan Stock Show host Alan Stock and chairman of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Tim Brooks.

The candidates will be questioned on a number of topics including, redevelopment, transportation, policing, affordable housing and taxation among others.

Admission is free. To register for the event, visit bit.ly/2mkjyjp.

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.