Auto safety workshop for teens offered next week by Boys & Girls Clubs

Teen drivers can attend a free auto-safety workshop next week sponsored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

Experts in automotive technology, insurance and law enforcement will lead sessions about impaired driving, dealing with traffic stops and current laws during the workshop, set for noon to 4 p.m., Dec. 28, at the Kish Clubhouse, 410 Drake St., in Henderson.

Teens will also get hands-on training on changing a tire, jumping a dead battery and checking vital fluids, Boys & Girls Club officials said. Space is limited to 100 teens, 14 years and older. An RSVP is required via smarteendriver.com or by email BGCSNV@smarteendriver.com.

