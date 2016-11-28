Construction to begin on new Henderson fire station

Henderson will open its first new fire station in 15 years next fall, the city announced Monday.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the facility is planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday near Democracy Drive and Anthem Highlands Drive in Inspirada. The city’s mayor, Andy Hafen, and other city officials will celebrate the start of construction by turning a shovel of dirt at the project site.

The new facility will operate as the 10th fire station in Henderson, serving the Inspirada and Medeira Canyon areas of Henderson.

“Station 91 is strategically located in one of the fastest growing sections of the city,” Fire Chief Matthew Morris said in a statement. “It is perfectly situated to help keep response times down and increase the level of services and protection that we provide to area residents and businesses.”

Construction is estimated to cost about $5.9 million. Inspirada donated the 3.42-acre site on which the station will be built and provided $6.6 million toward the cost of construction and equipment.

