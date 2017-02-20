Dog park among park-improvement projects set for Henderson

The city of Henderson plans to make improvements to some of its older parks and adding a dog park at O’Callaghan Park.

Henderson spokeswoman Kim Becker said the residential construction tax, which is paid by developers to support infrastructure, is funding the upgrades. A developer must contribute to the residential construction tax or build a park within a neighborhood it constructs, Becker added.

Improvements to O’Callaghan Park, which opened as Henderson’s fourth park in 1973, were expected to start in February and last 90 days at a cost of $400,000.

Doug Guild, Henderson’s parks superintendent, said the city got a better idea of what residents wanted from public meetings and online surveys.

“A dog park was at the top of their wish list,” he said. “It will include separate areas for large and small dogs, as well as an entry gate for leashing and unleashing.”

Other improvements include new drinking fountains and light poles.

Sections of the park are expected to be open during construction.

Henderson is also set to update Esselmont Park by adding pathways to connect to the Inspirada community, adding shade structions and updating the irrigation system. A completion date hasn’t been set for the $700,000 project, Becker said.

Becker was unsure if the park would remain open during construction.

The city finished improvements to Foxridge Park, which reopened in February after it had closed in September. Work on the city’s fifth park, which opened in 1983, “was a long time coming and something residents had been asking for,” Becker said.

The project cost $500,000 and involved replacing the irrigation system, adding lights to the trail and updating the basketball court.

For more information, visit cityofhenderson.com.

To reach Henderson View reporter Michael Lyle, email mlyle@viewnews.com or call 702-387-5201. Find him on Twitter: @mjlyle.