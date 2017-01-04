Elderly Henderson woman in critical condition after family dogs attack her

A 91-year-old woman is in critical condition after two dogs attacked her at her residence in Henderson.

Police responded to about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday to a call from the 100 block of Joshua Street, near Boulder Highway and East Lake Mead Parkway.

The woman tried to break up a fight between Rottweiler and Doberman pinscher dogs that belonged to a family member, when the dogs turned on her and attacked, Henderson police spokesman Scott Williams said.

Williams said the dogs “weren’t strangers to her.”

The woman, who was not identified, suffered injuries to her arm, face and head and underwent surgery at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The dogs were impounded, Williams said; the woman’s prognosis is unknown.

