Failed travel ban jarring for Henderson writer from Iran

For the first time since escaping Iran and coming to the United States as an asylum seeker in 2007, Moniru Ravanipour is scared.

“I’ve heard this all before,” the Henderson resident said. “Make America great again. Make Iran great again. Make Islam great again.”

As a writer and activist who spoke out against her country’s politicians, she came to the United States out of fear she would be killed for her views. Iran has been under strict Islamic rule since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 dramatically reshaped politics and life there.

After President Donald Trump issued an executive order that restricted travel to the U.S. for people from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, she became concerned.

“The worst day I’ve had in the 10 years I’ve been here was watching the ban and what went on at the airport,” she said. “… Now I think, ‘Should I write that?’ or ‘Should I tweet that?’ What if one day he changes my citizenship and sends me back?”

A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order Feb. 3, blocking Trump’s order. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals later upheld the restraining order; Trump has vowed to fight.

Ravanipour came to the Las Vegas area to be part of the City of Asylum program at the Black Mountain Institute at UNLV.

The program welcomes writers who have been threatened with censorship, imprisonment or death in their home countries.

Joshua Shenk, the executive director of the Black Mountain Institute, said Las Vegas is a good fit.

“They are coming from places where they’ve been censored or lack freedom of expression,” he said. “Las Vegas is a great place to champion this value because it celebrates diversity.”

Recently, the institute brought on another Iranian, Hossein Abkenar.

The attempted travel ban has made the organization cautious.

“We certainly have been watching the news very carefully,” Shenk said. “Hossein was supposed to be going out of the country for a conference. We want to make sure if he does leave, he doesn’t have a hard time getting back in.”

Growing up in Iran, Ravanipour said, there wasn’t a time when a family member wasn’t imprisoned. Her brother was killed because of his activism, she said.

Moving to the United States was refreshing, she said.

She has published 15 books in the language Farsi and teaches an online creative-writing class.

Ravanipour said recent events have made her feel like a foreigner who doesn’t belong.

“But I belong to this country,” she said. “This is my city. I will not go anywhere. I will persist.”

To reach Henderson View reporter Michael Lyle, email mlyle@viewnews.com or call 702-387-5201. Find him on Twitter: @mjlyle.