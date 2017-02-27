Henderson police warn of NV Energy scam

The Henderson Police Department issued a warning Monday about a scam in which suspects pose as NV Energy representatives and try to collect payments.

The suspects will call the victim and demand that outstanding balances be paid to prevent the victim’s power from being shut off, police said in a statement. Scammers have also programmed their phones to appear as NV Energy in the caller ID. Victims are also given a callback number that uses a voice prompt that copies NV Energy, making the scam seem more credible.

Suspects who call victims will demand payment through Green Dot or MoneyPak prepaid card. Henderson police have advised that NV Energy does not call customers to demand immediate payment for any reason. Legitimate NV Energy customers will be sent a 10-day notice and 48-hour notice in the mail about their power being turned off.

Henderson police advise people who receive such calls to refuse to give payments and call the department at 702-267-4911.

