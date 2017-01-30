Henderson Youth Legislature teen’s bill chosen to go before lawmakers

Though they can’t vote yet, 15-year-old Olivia Yamamoto and 16-year-old Brooklyn Darmody still want their voices heard.

That’s one reason both Henderson residents are taking part in the Youth Legislature, a statewide program in which students in each senatorial district learn about and take part in state government.

“Being under 18 and so actively engaged in politics, it’s hard to process everything going on, yet not be part of the democratic process,” she said. “So many of my friends at school and peers have this same frustration. Being a part of the Youth Legislature, we are able to have our voices heard.”

The program began in 2007. State senators appoint students from their districts to serve two-year terms.

Both students are serving the second year of their terms.

Yamamoto said she has long been involved with politics and government. After her mother told her about the Youth Legislature, she submitted her application to state Sen. Michael Roberson. His office did not respond to a request for comment.

“I was overjoyed when I found out (I was accepted),” she said. “I knew it was going to be a good opportunity.”

The youngest in the program, Yamamoto said it is a little intimidating to be in the group. That hasn’t stopped her from speaking up for her ideas.

Darmody said her counselor recommended she apply.

“I was already part of the city of Henderson’s Blue Ribbon Commission” involving youth issues, Darmody said. “She thought I would be a good fit (with the Youth Legislature).”

Though nervous, she submitted her application to state Sen. Joyce Woodhouse.

Woodhouse said all the applications she received were impressive, but Darmody’s stood out.

“She was very thoughtful and informative in her answers,” Woodhouse said. “In addition, she is a very talented and involved young lady in her school and community. Prior to making my decision to appoint her, I spoke with her high school counselor, who indicated that Brooklyn was a promising leader in so many ways, and he highly recommended her.”

The first year was mostly training, Darmody said.

“It was all about learning how to be interviewed, talking to our community and learning how to get down to people’s level,” she said.

Yamamoto added that they also learn how to lobby and talk to fellow legislators.

The students don’t just learn from the lawmakers, Darmody said; it’s a two-way street.

“We’re very innovative and doing things some of the adults aren’t even thinking about,” she said. “Plus, we know firsthand how (education policy) will impact us.”

Youth legislators develop a bill that they present to the Legislature. Each student came up with a variety of ideas.

Darmody wanted to require students to serve volunteer hours to graduate high school.

“I feel there are a lot of benefits from volunteering,” she said. “You get to learn about yourself while giving back to the community.”

Yamamoto saw a different problem among her peers.

She proposed changing sex education — something that has been proposed countless times by Nevada lawmakers — to include information about consent and sexual assault.

Of the 40 ideas proposed and debated by the youths, hers was chosen. The language has changed a little; instead of including discussions of consent along with sex education in health classes, it proposes teaching about the subject in high school government classes.

“We would talk about the criminal justice system and what the consequences are for rape and what consent is,” she said.

The youths are expected to testify on the bill in April.

“This is the culmination of all our training,” Darmody said. “It’s pretty exciting.”

Regardless of the outcome, both students are grateful for the experience.

“I definitely have the same passion for politics I started out with,” Yamamoto said. “But I realized that politics isn’t as black and white as I thought.”

This is the last term for Darmody. Because Yamamoto is a sophomore, she can apply for another term.

While Darmody said she might never run for office, she foresees being active in developing and changing education policy.

Yamamoto, on the other hand, said she wants to serve the public.

“I want to change the world, as cliche as it sounds,” she said.

