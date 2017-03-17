March hopes to move from council to mayor in Henderson election

After serving more than 30 years on the Henderson City Council, term-limited Mayor Andy Hafen is passing the torch.

Sitting councilwoman Debra March has been eyeing the position more than a year, and if she wins election March would become the first non-Mormon mayor of Henderson, according to UNLV political science professor David Damore,

March was appointed to City Council in 2009 and re-elected in 2011 and 2015. She served as mayor pro tem from July 2015 to June 2016 and is focusing her campaign on continual economic development.

Six other — mostly familiar names — are also on the ballot, including longtime city worker Rick Workman and Crystal Hendrickson, a regular attendee of City Council meetings. Both advocate for transparency in local government.

Meanwhile, in Ward 3, Councilman John Marz is looking to fend off two challengers. Businesswoman and longtime PTA volunteer, Carrie Cox and Matthew DeFalco, an Army veteran and outspoken City Council critic, are looking to unseat Marz.

In the race for Henderson’s Municipal Court, Department 3, incumbent Rodney T. Burr was the only one to file for the race. He took over the position left by Judge Diana Hampton, who died last year. Burr is declared elected since there is no opposition.

The primary is April 4. Any candidate who gets more than 50 percent of the vote is declared the winner that day. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters face off in a general election on June 13. Early voting begins Saturday and runs through March 31.

