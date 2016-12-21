Nearly 400 attend recruitment event to learn about Henderson police jobs

Darryl Gorden knew he had one thing in common with the nearly 400 other people in the room: They all were drawn to law enforcement.

“I’ve always wanted to grow up and serve,” he said.

That interest intensified in 2014, when the now-22-year-old African-American Henderson resident watched unrest unfold in Missouri, where he lived at the time. Residents protested and some rioted, claiming police brutality, after a Ferguson officer shot and killed 18-year-old African-American Michael Brown.

“Not all officers are bad,” he said. “It’s about getting better representation. We need officers who don’t always shoot first. We need officers who know the community. That’s why I want to become a cop.”

The Henderson Police Department on Dec. 12 held its first of two annual recruitment events; the second is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Henderson Convention Center, 200 S. Water St.

Police Chief Patrick Moers said the department is looking to hire 26 to 40 officers.

Salaries start at $51,082 per year.

Kristin Maier, the human resources business partner with Henderson police, said the Clark County Safety Initiative will provide sales tax dollars that allow for the department to hire officers.

The department has emphasized attracting a diverse crowd in the past few years, Moers said.

Maier said that in 2013, about 70 percent of new hires were white men.

“That’s not reflective of our community,” Maier said. “Sometimes, officers are dealing with people on their worst day. It helps if (people) have an officer who looks like them.”

In 2015, Maier said, new hires were 50 percent women and minorities, and in 2016 they were 46 percent women and minorities..

To help bring in more minority candidates, the department contacted groups such as the Asian American Group Las Vegas, the Latin Chamber of Commerce, 100 Black Men of Las Vegas and the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice.

Attendees were told what to expect from the application process, asked questions and talked with officers.

Moers and Maier went over the 12 steps of the application process, including the online test, physical qualifications, background checks and psychological examinations.

Henderson resident Robyn Wimbish, who was wearing her security officer uniform from her job at the Galleria at Sunset mall, said she had been working as a security guard for two years.

“(Joining the Henderson Police Department) is the next step to getting toward a long-term career,” she said, adding that she’s focusing on preparing for the physical aspect of the test.

Although Gorden knows he wants to become a police officer, he has a lot of questions about getting there. He came to the recruitment event particularly to learn how much past mistakes haunt an applicant.

“You do dumb things as a kid,” he said.

Moers reminded the crowd that no one mistake, whether it’s bad credit, poor work history or having committed misdemeanors, will necessarily hinder the application process.

“As long as you’re honest about it and can explain it,” he said. “It would be worse to lie about it and then we find out.”

To reach Henderson View reporter Michael Lyle, email mlyle@viewnews.com or call 702-387-5201. Find him on Twitter: @mjlyle.