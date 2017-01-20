New Henderson councilman has long background in construction

Running multiple construction companies for 30 years, Dan Stewart has helped lay the groundwork for Henderson to expand.

The newly appointed Ward 4 Henderson city councilman said he hopes his new position will allow him to contribute in other ways.

“I consider this a very big responsibility,” he said. “I didn’t just say, ‘Oh, wouldn’t that be nice (to be a councilman)? This was something I thought about long and hard.”

Stewart was sworn in Jan. 17 at Henderson City Hall to fill the vacant seat through June 2019. He replaces Sam Bateman, who resigned after being elected to the Henderson Justice Court in November.

Stewart, who grew up in the east valley, said he’s a third-generation Nevadan and traces his roots in the state to Alamo, a small town about 110 miles north of Henderson.

His father was a rancher. His father’s father was a rancher.

Stewart said his dad, seeing that times were changing, went to school at UNR and moved to Las Vegas in 1954 to work in construction. He brought his wife and Stewart, who was 1.

It was at his father’s construction company that Stewart got a taste of the industry.

“I remember I was 12 or 13 years old and sweeping up after the mechanics,” he said. “I always knew I would go into the family business.”

Stewart went to Brigham Young University for his undergraduate degree in civil engineering and Stanford University for his graduate degree in construction management. By then he was married, and it was time to head home and work with his family.

He and his wife looked for a home and stumbled upon a new master-planned community.

“That was Green Valley,” he said. “We fell in love with the area and became some of its earliest residents.”

During his work with companies such as Nevada Rock and Sand Co. and Industrial Construction, Stewart said, he had opportunities to work with elected officials on city projects such as the creation of the 215 Beltway. He also served on the Henderson Planning Commission from 2012 to 2015.

“I always thought about getting into the public sector,” he said. “I just didn’t know how.”

After Bateman announced his resignation, Stwart was one of 16 applicants to go before the City Council during a special meeting Jan. 5. At that meeting, Mayor Andy Hafen mentioned his connection to Stewart.

“Although I don’t need to disclose this according to law, his nephew is my son-in-law,” Hafen said. “I knew him 20 years before my daughter married his nephew.”

Stewart continues to serve as president and owner of Valley Construction Co. and has no plans to retire.

“Why stop?” he said. “I don’t feel like slowing down. I feel like I’m just hitting another gear.”

Stewart said he doesn’t know if he will run for election to a full term in Ward 4.

“It depends what the people in my ward think,” he said. “I’ll check with them to see if I’ve added value to the community. I will assess that when the time comes closer.”

To reach Henderson View reporter Michael Lyle, email mlyle@viewnews.com or call 702-387-5201. Find him on Twitter: @mjlyle.