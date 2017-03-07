Officials say sprinkler system saves Henderson restaurant from more fire damage

A sprinkler system prevented a fire from expanding at a Henderson restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters with Henderson Fire Department arrived at Giada’s Italian Cucina, 2540 Anthem Village Drive, Suite 100, shortly after 3 a.m. to find a sprinkler system had suppressed a fire, spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

“That’s the beauty of sprinkler systems,” Richards said.

Damage was not yet estimated, she said, adding the fire didn’t extend to other restaurants.

She said it was a contents fire. Its cause was not yet known.

Giada’s is in a strip mall near South Eastern Avenue and Anthem Village Drive.

